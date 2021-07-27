TOKYO 2020 | Americans take gold in 4 x 100-meter freestyle

The Americans were the big favorites for gold ahead of the swimming tournament, but in the semi-finals the Italians proved a formidable competitor with the fastest time. Italy also showed on Monday that it dares to challenge the Americans. When Alessandro Miressi became the first swimmer to stay close to the already legendary Caeleb Dressel, the battle was over.

However, Blake Pieroni and Bowen Becker narrowly held onto the lead after which Zach Apple took gold for the United States in 3.08.97. Italy finished second at 3.10.11 at a suitable distance, just ahead of Australia (3.10.22), who came very close to the silver with the wild final swimmer Kyle Chalmers.

Gold for Peaty, silver for Kamminga

Earlier in the night, Adam Peaty had won gold in the 100m breaststroke as expected. With 57.37 he was well ahead of Dutchman Arno Kamminga (58.00), who was rightly very happy with the money. The bronze went to the Italian Nicolo Martinenghi (58.33).

Titmus defeats Ledecky

In the women’s 400-meter freestyle, Ariane Titmus scored a great victory. During the race, the Australian got closer and closer to defending champion Katie Ledecky who had taken a large lead after the start. Titmus only passed the American on the home stretch.

The final time of 3.56.69 was finally enough for gold. Ledecky (3.57.36) had to settle for the money. Li Bingjie from China was the best of the rest with 4.01.08.

Strong MacNeil final blow

In the women’s 100-meter butterfly, reigning world champion Maggie MacNeil scored a fine victory. The Canadian was still in seventh place at the halfway point, but with a solid final blow, she still took the gold in 55.59. China’s Zhang Yufei (55.64), the fastest in qualifying, finally had to settle for silver, despite still being on the 50-meter world record calendar. Emma McKeon won the bronze medal with a time of 55.72. Tori Huske had been in the medal race for a long time, but the German crashed completely in the final meters. In the end, she missed only 0.01 seconds for the bronze.

Kira Toussaint in the final

Kira Toussaint qualified for the 100-meter backstroke final on Monday. With 59.09, she clocked the seventh time. Maaike de Waard failed with a time of 1.00.49. Regan Smith was the fastest in the semi-final. The American set a new Olympic record with 57.86. The final is scheduled for Tuesday.

