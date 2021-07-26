Fan of animated films? Check Out These 5 Tips On Netflix



Netflix is ​​full of great animated movies. Today we list five that you absolutely should see.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

Cloudy with a chance of meatballs

(2009)

: Michael Rianda, Jeff Rowe |: Olivia Colman, Eric André, Charlyne Yi, Sasheer ZamataWhen Katie Mitchell, a creative misfit (is accepted into the film academy), her father Rick thwarts her plan to fly to this new school. This real “family man” has already arranged for the whole family to do something together one last time. Rick takes Katie, her little brother Aaron, their overly optimistic mother, and the happy pug Monchi join them on a road trip, but the Mitchell family’s plans fall apart when the electronics people love all over the world world – from phones to A New Series of Robots – Rebellion With the help of two friendly robots, the Mitchells must overcome their problems and learn to work together to save the world!: Phil Lord, Chris Miller |: Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan, Andy SambergThey have a good life in the town of Chewandswallow: when it rains it rains soup and juice, when it snows it snows mashed potatoes and when it rains meatballs fall in your mouth. But what happens when the weather gets out of hand?

Minions (2015)

: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin |: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Allison JanneyMinions started out as single-celled yellow organisms and over time evolved into the Minions we know, as minions of the most reprehensible masters. After accidentally killing many of them – from Tyrannosaurus Rex to Napoleon – the Minions have no master to serve and they become depressed. But one of them, named Kevin, has a plan. With rebellious teenager Stuart and charming little Bob, they travel the world to find a new boss to serve. The trio find the next potential master in the form of Scarlet Overkill (Bullock), the world’s first female super villain. They travel from freezing Antarctica to 1960s New York and finally to London. There, she soon faces their biggest challenge yet: saving the Minions … from extermination.

Puss in Boots (2011)

: Chris Miller |: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Bob ThorntonPuss in Boots tells about one of Puss’s early adventures. Along with Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis) and Kitty (Salma Hayek), he takes on a famous goose that lays golden eggs.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson |: Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShanePo is tall, a bit clumsy and very enthusiastic, and a big fan of a special martial art, the mysterious kung fu. He dreams of it while working in his parents’ noodle shop. Then something completely unexpected happens: Po is chosen by incomprehensible coincidence as the apprentice of the famous kung fu teacher, Master Shifu. Suddenly, Po is sweating next to his idols Crane, Tiger, Mantis, Monkey and Viper. Master Shifu, the world’s greatest kung fu trainer, fortunately pays extra attention to the inelegant Po. Then, the members of the kung fu troop find out that the snow leopard traitor Tai Lung is on his way to them. . This does not bode well! The only one who can save the business from this dangerous Tai Lung is the gentle giant panda Po. Can Po now fulfill his dream of becoming a kung fu master? Po goes there with all his heart and with all his soul, and with all his weight.