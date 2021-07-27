Launch of an exciting trailer for season 4 of “The Sinner”

The fourth season of this series also promises to be incredibly exciting …

In the fourth season of the series The fisherman Detective Harry Ambrose is currently retired. Does that mean he can enjoy a peaceful old age? Unfortunately no.

When a young woman from a wealthy family goes missing, a new affair opens up and soon reveals itself full of mystery and intrigue.

Outing in the fall

As of this writing, it is not yet clear when the fourth season will premiere on Netflix. We now know that the fourth season will air in the fall in the United States. Jessica Hecht is also back in this new installment of the series.

Do you want to get a thrilling glimpse of what Season Four has in store for you? You can do that by watching the trailer below which has just been sent to the world!

The trailer for the fourth season is here to see on Twitter.