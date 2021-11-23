TikTok launches app for Android TV and Google TV in North America

TikTok’s mobile app is extended with an app for Google TV and Android TV. The video platform will first launch the app in the United States and Canada.

TikTok for Android TV and Google TV

TikTok has already released an app for Android TV or Google TV devices, and it’s now available in the US and Canada. Who reports the video platform on its website. In addition to Android TV and Google TV, the application is also available there for several other smart TVs and platforms: Amazon Fire TV OS and smart TV from LG and Samsung. Roku support is still lacking.

We’re bringing TikTok to the big screen in the living room, offering a new way to experience the joy and creativity of TikTok together at home.

TikTok states that the TikTok TV app is designed for a home TV experience, making it easy to watch “For You” and “Suite” stream content on the big screen. This includes the most loved and viewed videos in a wide range of categories, from games and comedy to food and animals. For starters, people can log into the TikTok TV app with their existing account. There’s also a “Discover” page, where you can find more of your favorite content, creators, and categories on TikTok.

There is no official information from TikTok regarding the availability of the TikTok app for Android TV outside of the US and Canada. There are reports from owners of Samsung TV, Android TV, Google TV or Fire TV devices in UK, France and Germany who may use the app. It is suggested that these regions will also be the first to get the TikTok app for LG smart TVs as well. It is not known if and when the app will arrive in the Netherlands or Belgium.

