The sixth season of Outlander kicks off in March 2022, but in Belgium …

In the United States, it was announced last night that Outlander Season 6 in first will continue March 6, 2022. When the previous seasons were released, we had to wait exactly one more year in Belgium for the new episodes to arrive on Netflix. Will this be the case again this time?

For American fans of the romantic drama series the foreigner The countdown has begun. Last night, STARZ TV channel announced that the all-new sixth season will begin on March 6, 2022.

It’s official. Your favorites will return on March 6. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/NPAuA4PMMV – Outlander premieres March 6 (@Outlander_STARZ) 23 November 2021

The release date of season 6 of the romantic drama series ‘Outlander’ in Belgium is not yet known

A release date in Belgium we do not have it at the time of writing. Previous seasons of the series can be watched on Netflix at the time of writing, but each of these parts has appeared online much later in Belgium than in the United States. Will S6 still be a long wait? We don’t know at the moment. We will keep you informed of the expected release date via our preview of the foreigner season 6 on Netflix in Belgium.

The new season will have 8 episodes with an extra long first episode. As season 6 with 8 episodes is relatively short, the seventh season of the romantic drama series will be extra long.

The first images are already visible

On Saturday October 9, 2021, the first images through the foreigner season 6 in a delicious trailer on STARZ’s YouTube channel. You can view them directly below.