Spotify comes with an ideal function for Netflix users

Do you also have Spotify in addition to Netflix? Then both services can be good news for you. The two companies will work together.

You will find many series and movies on Netflix, while almost any music can be listened to. The two parties are now entering into a partnership. Don’t expect you to be able to buy both plans at a lower rate, but now both come with something different that is nice for users.

Netflix and Spotify work together

Netflix and Spotify now make it easier to find music from Netflix movies and series. Spotify is launching a special Netflix hub on its app, where you can find all of the official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts from the streaming service’s popular shows. This is convenient because you don’t have to use Shazam while watching your favorite show to find out which song is playing.

Several soundtracks and playlists from the Netflix series can already be found at launch. For example, you can now listen to music from Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel, Narcos: Mexico, Squid Game, and Cowboy Bebop. Of course, there is a lot more to be found.

In addition to the music, you can also find various podcasts about the series and the movies in the Netflix Hub on Spotify. You can listen there, for example, Okay, Now Listen, Netflix is ​​a Daily Joke, but also podcasts that go a bit deeper into the process like Behind the Scenes “Shadow and Bone. In addition, there are also small things. like a quiz where you can find out which character in the series you are.

How Adele ended this Spotify feature

Not yet in the Netherlands, but …

Unfortunately, we have to wait a bit longer before we can use the Netflix Hub in the Netherlands. The feature is currently only available in the US, Canada, New Zealand, UK, Ireland and India, but is expected to be further rolled out by parties. Fortunately, there is no more problem for you now, because you can also just follow Netflix on Spotify. Here you will find all the different playlists of the series.