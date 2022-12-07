This is without a doubt the most beautiful photo of Kate Middleton

The fact that Kate Middleton and Prince William are spending quality time together is often reflected in the photos. As a young mother, she traveled the world alone or with her family to support charities and attend diplomatic meetings. Last week, Kate and William traveled to the United States, where they Earthshot Prize attended. Completely fashionable, Kate was dressed in green – a dress that wasn’t much later green screen same would go on the internet. This did not allow the fun to be spoiled, because a photographer present photographed a lucky shot — and this is perhaps Kate Middleton’s happiest photo.

Kate Middleton’s photo

Despite the cheerful image, Kate and William canceled their trip to the United States earlier than planned when the teasing from the Netflix documentary Harry and Megan popped up. The trailer showed never-before-seen footage, complete with striking words from the couple. In short, Harry and Meghan want to get to the bottom of the truth, and they want to (again) tell the story from their perspective. When the picture below was taken, Kate must have been unaware of the news. Where is it? In a statement, William, Kate and Charles said they would form a front together and “fight the lies”. One can conclude from the statement that they seem to be above that, but at the same time take the allegations seriously. However, the story takes a different turn. Let the happy image be one sweet reminder are that no matter what happens in your life, you may need to cherish the extra beautiful moments.