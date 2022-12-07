Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) is in a very unhealthy relationship in the trailer for “Alice, Darling”



Lionsgate has shared a trailer and a poster of Alice, darlinga new drama about a young woman (Anna Kendrick) who is trapped in a very unpleasant and unhealthy relationship. Fortunately, she still has her friends to save her from this.

Alice’s life is completely controlled by her manipulative boyfriend Simon. When she goes on vacation with two close friends, Alice slowly rediscovers who she really is and finally gets some much-needed perspective.

hard revenge

Alice slowly begins to tear herself away from her oppressive relationship, but of course Simon doesn’t let it just happen. Her revenge is inevitable and devastating, and Alice’s strength, courage and friendships are put to the test.

Alice, darling is the feature debut of director Mary Nighy, daughter of actor Bill Nighy (love in fact, Pirates of the Caribbean). Next to Perfectstar Kendrick, the cast includes Wunmi Mosaku, Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick, Markjan Winnick and Daniel Stolfi.

The film, written by Alanna Francis, will be released in the United States on December 30. Nothing is known about a Dutch release yet.