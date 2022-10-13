This intimate drama series can be seen on Netflix from October 21

On October 21, a new intimate drama series can be seen on Netflix. The well-known actress Zoe Saldaña plays the main role in it.

from zero

Zoe Saldaña plays Amy and Eugenio Mastrandrea takes on the role of Lino. Zoe Saldaña is a well-known actress who you might know from Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy. Amy decides to study abroad. She is an artist and falls in love with Italian chef Lino. The story gets complicated when the loving couple is torn apart by Lino’s health problems.

real event

The story is true. Amy, who is initially primarily in search of art and discovering new places, is confronted with her crush on a whole different side of life. She takes the love of her life to the United States, but Lino can’t seem to settle down due to cultural differences. Yet their love overcomes this hurdle, but there are still more hurdles ahead, one of which proves to be too big and too heavy. Watch the miniseries on Netflix starting October 21.

Watch the trailer here:

