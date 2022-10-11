ISLA SINALOA is a unique simulation and puzzle game set in a tropical island Tropical Islands now available on STEAM – This is the game

ISLA SINALOA has a tropical island with lots of fun activities and mini games to enjoy. You can choose to go fishing in the river, put on a wetsuit and go scuba diving to discover the marine life, or if you prefer, take a relaxing swim or walk on the beach and watch the sunset. sunshine or the fantastic fireworks that take place every evening. 10 p.m. begins. No island grows without hard work, and you play a vital role in making that happen.

You become a lumberjack who chops down different types of trees, a miner who finds gold and diamonds, and an archaeologist who finds fossils, hieroglyphic blocks, and ancient artifacts. You will become a zoologist, learn about insects and ocean life and even become a botanist mastering the names of many beautiful flowers as you collect over 500 items to fill your museum, zoo and botanical gardens.

ISLA SINALOA is packed with customization options: you can change your look with hundreds of possible outfits and body combinations, and you can decorate your home and island with hundreds of unique and exciting items. You can even design your own posts with the built-in template designer.

As your island grows, there’s so much more to discover: discover buried treasures in the Treasure Hunter activity, become a farmer in Farm Simulator, or run the pop-up restaurant in Nacho’s Food Truck.

Take on the challenge of navigating a maze leading to underground pyramid temples or put together beautiful puzzles with Pamela Possum. Match tiles playing Barnyard Mahjong with Piao, find Gideon Gorilla’s lost items in Where’s My What? or find the hidden words with Hudson Hippo in the word search cubes.

You can also play Marble Solitaire to challenge your mind or test your memory by following the dance moves in Disco Dance Battle. These are just a few of the more than 20 brain teasers, brain teasers and mentally stimulating activities you’ll discover and enjoy to sharpen your mind.

ISLA SINALOA is more than a game of puzzles and adventures: it is an experience of island life in a community of more than 30 charming, sometimes strange, animal characters who mingle with visitors to the island.

They celebrate your birthday with a party and they give you fresh baked goods. Ten major international holidays such as Christmas, Halloween, and Cinco de Mayo get special treatment in-game, as buildings and homes are decorated according to the season.

English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese are fully supported, with French and German translations coming soon! In total, you can enjoy over 1000 hours of content meant to be played for 400 or more active game days. Optional in-app purchases and an optional annual pass with additional features are included.

