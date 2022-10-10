Spanish culinary center with green roof

Following the completion of its Google headquarters, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has unveiled plans for a new culinary center in San Sebastian, Spain. The building will house start-ups, researchers and chefs. As the “icing on the cake”, the building will have a large green roof where visitors can walk around or enjoy the view.

The gastronomic open ecosystem measures 9,090 m² and is characterized on the outside by gently sloping terraces and an accessible roof. The large glass surfaces are also striking to maximize natural lighting. Living in the rooftop park is an invitation to indulge in the art and science of gastronomy.

The building will have laboratories dedicated to the development of new alternative proteins, agricultural robotics, food waste reduction and other food-related research.

Visitors enter a central hall that stretches from the ground floor to the roof, with stairs leading to the entrance that doubles as an amphitheater for events and conferences. From there, the visitor can see the research in the laboratories and the demonstration kitchens. If the appetite is whetted, visitors can of course also visit a restaurant on the top floor. Elsewhere there is an auditorium, public terraces and offices.

It is not yet known when the building will be ready, but the project is currently in full swing. The order was awarded after an international architectural competition launched by the Basque Culinary Center.