Netflix launches streaming service with ads in November
Netflix will launch a video service with ads in early November. This streaming service called “Basic with Ads” will cost $6.99 per month in the United States and should attract new customers for Netflix. In total, the service will be launched in twelve countries. Besides the United States, these include Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, from Mexico and Spain.
According to Netflix, this service is $3 per month cheaper than the cheapest ad-free streaming version offered by the company. The advertisements last between ten and thirty seconds. There should be no more than four to five minutes of commercials per hour. The vast majority of Netflix’s offerings will be available on Basic with Ads, COO Greg Peters said.
Netflix has faced major subscriber losses this year, in part because people are saving on streaming services due to high inflation. But Netflix also faces growing competition, including from Amazon Prime and Disney+. By offering a cheaper version, Netflix hopes to attract more customers.
