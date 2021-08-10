This Apple TV + movie has something very special to offer in theaters
The Apple TV + movie ‘CODA’ is now available in theaters, in the US and UK, and on the streaming service itself. Regarding the first option, people who go to the movies have a different experience than usual. There is something unique about the film.
‘CODA’ is the first film to offer standard subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing. Normally, moviegoers have to wear special glasses to be able to play these subtitles, but this method does not always work. This way it is possible for everyone to watch the movie.
Apple TV + CODA film in theaters
CODA is the much-discussed Apple TV + film that won an award at the Sundance Film Festival. It tells the story of a young girl named Ruby whose parents are deaf. As the only hearing impaired member of the family, she takes the family in tow. Only her wishes to become a singer put a stop to the good relationship.
A story that according to Reuters News Agency can be followed in a special way in cinemas. The film is considered a breakthrough for hearing impaired audiences. It is the first film to be captioned as standard, so that visitors are not dependent on special glasses.
Accessible to everyone
“This is historic and important to all of us,” actor Daniel Durant told Reuters. He also stars in the Apple TV + CODA movie and fills the role of Leo. “This is a day that we have been looking forward to for years.”
CODA is coming to Apple TV +: everything you need to know about the movie
CODA writer Sian Heder wanted to make sure the film would be accessible to virtually everyone. “Sometimes I think the cinematic experience of the deaf and hard of hearing is not taken into account,” she told Reuters. She hopes the Apple TV + CODA movie can change that and inspire other studios.
