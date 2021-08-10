Exciting teaser gives first impression of season 3 of “American Crime Story”

As we approach the launch of the third season, an exciting teaser has been sent.

As usual, the third season of the series will be released in the United States first. It will also be shown on Netflix. It is not yet clear when exactly this will be the case.

In each season of American crime story a concrete and famous trial is brought to light and everything is thoroughly investigated.

Bill clinton

In the third season of American crime story the time is again resolutely turned towards the 90s more precisely. The third season not only tells the story of Clinton’s affair with his secretary, it also sheds light on the sales process that followed.

The creator of the series is of course still Ryan Murphy. He again brought in a series of well-known actors for the third season. It’s not just Sarah Paulson, but Beanie Feldstein as well. The role of Bill Clinton is played by Clive Owen.

Season 3 of is expected American crime story will be available on Netflix in the fall.