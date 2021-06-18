‘The Walking Dead’ gets another series

The Walking Dead: Origins takes a look (the title says it all) on the origins of certain characters.

This season will start on August 22. On July 15, they start with The Walking Dead: Origins. The episodes delve into the past of the various characters and include footage from previous episodes and new interviews with the cast and crew.

Different episodes

Each episode dives into a different character. The specials revolve around Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The first episode of The Walking Dead: Origins airs July 15 in the US and delves into Daryl’s story. On July 22, we see Maggie’s story, followed by Negan’s on July 29. The series will end on August 5 with Carol’s story.

The Walking Dead: Origins Also includes a preview of the final 24-episode season with each episode.