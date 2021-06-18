NVIDIA Shield TV gets Google TV-like functionality via update

The NVIDIA Shield TV gets an updated Home screen that looks a bit like Chromecast with Google TV via an update due to the new Discover tab.

NVIDIA Shield TV Discover

This is not a Google TV update yet, the NVIDIA Shield TV will continue to work on Android TV after the update. It does, however, have a functionality very similar to the For You tab of the Google TV interface. Nvidia calls it Discover or Discover and 9to5Google shared a screenshot of it, which you can find below.

New Discover tab on Nvidia Shield TV

Custom content

The Discover section displays content from various applications that may be of interest to the owner of the NVIDIA Shield TV. So it looks a lot like Google TV For You which also shows personalized content. Unfortunately, this part is not yet available in the Benelux, as you can read in the test of the Chromecast with Google TV, because the HDMI dongle has not yet been officially announced here. If you have an NVIDIA Shield TV, you will get something similar with this update.

availability

The update is being rolled out today in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Australia. ”NVIDIA Shield TV owners in Italy and Spain will also receive the update. updated, but without the Discover tab. Nvidia expects the rollout to be completed in a week from today. We asked NVIDIA if the Shield TV update will also arrive in the Netherlands and Belgium We will update this article as soon as we have a response.

The NVIDIA Shield TV is a cylindrical streaming stick that resembles the Chromecast in terms of functionality. This device is equipped with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of flash storage, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi. The dongle runs on the Tegra X1 + processor which supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio technologies and can upscale HD streams to broadcast images in 4K quality using artificial intelligence. The NVIDIA Shield TV also runs on Android TV and features a 4K Chromecast.