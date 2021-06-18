Disney + Successfully Altered Marvel Loki Series Plans

Marvel-series loki Continuing his rapid rush, he is delighted to fill the Disney studio, which has decided to change the schedule of the Disney + platform.

Change of program Disney broadcast his series loki Wednesday instead of Friday seemed like an insignificant detail. even if, Mickey’s ears seem to have prepared their shot well. Indeed, by broadcasting the first two live series of the MCU, WandaVision And the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, weekly on Friday on the platform Disney +. This device was fully compatible with the shutdown of theaters in the United States and more widely around the world.

“Does Disney love us?” “

Instead of going to the big posters on Friday, audiences can catch up on the MCU Phase 4 series without interference before the weekend. However, the gradual reopening of theaters in the United States changed the studio’s plans for the third series. loki. It appears that this change in the program has paid off and will lead to It has an impact on the planning of the future Disney series.

Broadcast since Wednesday, June 9, the Marvel series has become The most viewed series on its SVoD platform. Even though the studio has not released an exact number, it is highly likely that it is, as the number of subscribers has increased since the start of the year. In any case, this general interest in the Norse god had an impact on the leaders of the Major. Really, Disney has decided to keep the show’s lineup on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.



A thank you letter written by Disney

Unlike the films recorded for Friday, the Marvel series, star wars et al. It is therefore broadcast every Wednesday. We are mainly thinking of the spin-off of The MandalorianAnd the big boba pound, due in the latest news in December 2021. It will focus on bounty hunter and friend Fennec Shand and will likely be familiar with this organization by the time of airing. By then, other guinea pigs will adhere to this arrangement. Including the series Monsters in actionAnd the Continuation of the franchise Pixar Monsters, Inc. Planned from July 7. Ditto for the series Turner and hook It will start from July 21, 2021 instead of July 16, 2021.

In addition to the reopening of cinemas and novelties every Friday on the big screens, We can imagine that Disney + thinks it is wise not to go after its worst Vijand enemy. Netflix. The red platform N has already launched fashion for the release of the vast majority of big news on Friday. By withdrawing from this place, the confrontation will be more distant and the success is, a priori, a little more to go to Disney (and perhaps Netflix before that, given the lack of great weight of Disney)

In any case, this change of plan changes the marketing on Disney’s part a lot. and her necklace loki Continue to explore time to perfection. For more information you can find Our opinion on episode 2. Otherwise you can take a look trailer Monsters in action.