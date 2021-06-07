Gayle Smith will speak in Washington, D.C., on April 5, following the announcement that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkan will be appointed as the Foreign Coordinator for Govt-19 and the Global Response to Health Care. Riders / AFP / Ball / Getty Images

Gayle Smith, foreign affairs coordinator for Govt-19 and the global response to health care, said the United States would distribute 25 million Govt vaccines as part of the initial installment of the $ 80 million dose promised internationally by President Biden. Friday. It did not provide a timetable for vaccine distribution.

Smith said the United States would distribute 25% of the first installment to both sides.

“It gives us more flexibility and there are a lot of pop-ups and outbreaks of these infections and we can move the vaccines urgently if we need to,” Smith said. He added that the “current expectation” was that vaccines would be produced by Astrogeneka.

U.S. Smith said the remaining 75% of the first batch of vaccines will go to Kovacs, an international group focused on global vaccine distribution, and that the Biden administration has “identified the countries where we want those vaccines.”

Smith said nearly 6 million doses will be distributed across Latin America, including the Caribbean, 7 million doses in South and Southeast Asia and 5 million doses in Africa.

“This is the first round, this is a start,” Smith said. She could not say when the 55 million dose that makes up 80 million vaccines will be given.

Going forward, the Biden administration will pursue a three-pronged strategy to increase vaccine supply through dose sharing, encouraging U.S. manufacturers to increase vaccine production “in the last quarter, if not sooner this year and next,” Smith said. Smith said the government would also improve global vaccine production by increasing productivity, adding that “there are more places in the world where vaccines can be produced and distributed.”

“Our goal is to end the epidemic and make it worse,” Smith said. “Doing this is in our best interest, our health is in danger … none of us are safe as long as we are all safe.”