Apple unveiled innovations at the WWDC 2021 Annual Developer Conference on Technology Companies on Monday evening, which is now in its second year in a row. Everything comes around to iOS 15, the new operating system that will be developed in the fall. An overview:

– Fasttime The video site should become a complete alternative to zooming. Windows and Android users can now join video calls (via a web browser). In addition, the sound quality has been improved and there is a new SharePlay feature. It allows a team to see or hear the same things at the same time. Collaborates with Shareplay streaming services Disney +, Hulu and HBO Max.

– Live text Is a new application that can digitize the text in all your photos. This, among other things, makes it possible to convert handwritten notes into emails and messages or paste text directly into your search engine. If the photo has a phone number, you can call that number directly.

– Yes Announcements Get a new look: Text messages will now have a photo of your contact person.

– After the Apple Wallet update, this will be possible (in the US) Use your iPhone as proof of identity at the airport. Your scanned passport or driver’s license is then digitally encrypted and stored in a secure online environment. Apple says US aviation authorities are working with the DSA to get everything legal.

– Like encrypted ID cards, Apple wants to make it possible for you Digital home or hotel keys This allows you to open your home or hotel room with your smartphone. This time, some Auto It may already be unlocked by your iPhone, but that option will also be expanded.

– Some more innovations Airboats: After updating the ‘Find Me’ app, they will find it easier, thanks to ‘Conversation Encouragement’, which will help deaf people to follow conversations, and text messages will be read aloud.

– Shri, The digital assistant, will quickly process requests and access them offline. According to Apple, the latter “on the device” thanks to speech recognition.

– New smartwatch operating system WatchOS8 Includes some new health features that can help you relax, such as using the Mindfulness. Fitness utility will also receive new exercises such as Toy C and Pilates.