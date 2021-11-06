The talk show host invites Daniel Ricciardo and remains stupid: “What is Formula 1?”

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres invites Daniel Ricciardo to her TV show, but the presenter appears to have read the conversation very wrong. When the McLaren driver appears on his TV, Lady Ricciardo is simply asking the most basic questions.

There are no “stupid questions,” say the teachers. Professional questioners, presenters, and other types of press mosquitoes know it’s true: the best answers usually follow questions that are almost too simple and basic.

Whether or not TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres really knows anything about F1 and her guest Daniel Ricciardo, her approach certainly leads to a special conversation on television.

Daniel Ricciardo comes out with a big smile but a little uncomfortable of course. Watch the beautiful conversation here:

I didn’t know how much I loved Formula 1 until I started watching #DrivetoSurvive, now I can’t get enough or @DanielRicciardo. pic.twitter.com/cVCa1iERKS – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 3, 2021

Formula 1 is gaining popularity, especially in the United States. This growth in interest in motorsport’s royal class is said to be the result of the Netflix series Drive to survive.