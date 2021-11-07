F1 live stream: watch the Mexican GP from anywhere in the world

Formula 1 starts last triple header of the year, and it starts in Mexico always celebrating. Due to the vicissitudes of the crown, a race last year was not possible at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but luckily it’s different this year. Fans on the track will be particularly cheering for Mexican Sergio Pérez, but the title fight is really between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Learn more below on how to watch the Mexican Grand Prix live, including practice, qualifying and the race schedule.

Formula 1 Grand Prix van Mexico

In the United States, we were treated to a meteoric race. Although there wasn’t too much action on the track, the different strategies kept Verstappen and Hamilton in view for a moment. The Briton was closing in by a few tenths on each lap, but was ultimately unable to overtake the Dutchman. Verstappen therefore finished in the drivers’ standings and of course wants to keep this lead.

Behind the two strawberries was Sergio Pérez at a suitable distance. The Mexican had a pretty tough race, but that wasn’t due to the track conditions; in Pérez, the watering system was not working, so he managed to reach the end of the race in spurts. Hopefully he will escape a similar fate in his home country of Mexico.

Mexican Grand Prix – where and when The race will take place at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The track is 4.3 kilometers long. All the times mentioned below are valid for the Benelux. Free trial 1

Friday November 5 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Free trial 2

Friday November 5 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Free trial 3

Saturday November 6 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Qualification

Saturday November 6 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Race

Sunday November 7 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Behind the podiums there were also a lot of interesting things to note. Charles Leclerc, for example, managed to build a big gap with number five Daniel Ricciardo with his Ferrari, and that should give the still underperforming Italian team a boost in self-confidence. Who knows, Ferraris’ Mexico high altitude circuit is very good, so there may be more than fourth place.

Yuki Tsunoda is another driver who can proudly watch the previous race. The Japanese kept their cool and scored a nice two points for Alpha Tauri. The rookie has had an eventful Formula 1 season so far, but hopefully ninth in Texas is the starting signal for better times.

Alpine had a weekend to quickly forget. Frenchman Ocon soon had to retire due to issues with his car, and at the end of the race there seemed to be a terminal issue with Fernando Alonso’s car as well. Alpine wants at all costs to avoid the same disaster scenario this weekend.

It was clear from the start who will be the bearer of the red lantern in the constructors’ championship. Haas cars are unpredictable this year, and Schumacher and Mazepin should be alone behind this weekend.

