The stars present the Earthshot Prize designed by Prince William

Britain’s Prince William presented the Earthshot Prize for the first time on Sunday evening. It happened at a special gala in London where William and his wife Catherine were in attendance. The royal created the environmental award himself.

In a video message, William looked back on the first twenty years of this century. “We live in a time which determines the fate of humanity,” he said. “What we do or do not do now is decisive for the next thousand years of our planet.”

According to William, all is not lost. Mankind has already proven in history that it “solves the insoluble,” he said. In addition, many answers to the climate problem are already available. “But we need everyone. It is only together that we can restore our planet. It is up to us to determine the future. And if we truly commit to it, nothing is impossible,” added the prince.

The five awards in the different categories were presented by several celebrities, including Liverpool footballer Mo Salah and actress Emma Thompson. Catherine also presented one of the prizes. There were also performances by Coldplay, Yemi Alade, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.

The Earthshot Prize is set to become an annual event for the next ten years, with five projects each receiving £ 1million to continue to shape their project.

This year, the cash prizes went to the city of Milan, which is doing a lot to reduce food waste. A coral reef restoration project in Australia was also awarded. Costa Rica has been awarded for restoring the country’s forests.