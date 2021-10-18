Investors Pay Attention to Third Quarter Figures

Beeld: ABM financial news

(ABM FN) Over the coming week, investors will focus on corporate data with the start of a new earnings season, while the macroeconomic agenda includes inflation data and indexes from senior managers. ‘purchase.

The earnings season is in full swing and is attracting the attention of investors. In America, we’ve been through the big financials already and we’re going to expand a bit next week.

On Monday, we start macro week with Chinese economic growth, as well as the country’s industrial production and that of its main competitor, the United States.

A Japanese trade balance is expected for Tuesday.

The rise in prices of all kinds worries investors, businesses and families. We will have further information on this on Wednesday, in the form of UK inflation data, accompanied by producer prices in that country and inflation in the euro area, particularly again prices in the United Kingdom. production of the main Member State, Germany.

A day later, Thursday, we have access to the confidence of Dutch and Belgian consumers. From the US we can see leading indicators and weekly support requests.

On Friday, we close the week with another Japanese inflation figure, but mostly composite indices of purchasing managers, Japan, many European countries and the United States.

Season number

In our own country, the results season is still fairly calm. On Monday there will be figures from the gas transport company Exmar. On Wednesday we will look at the results of Barco, WDP and Wereldhave Belgium. On Thursday, we will see the accounts of Orange Belgium, Sipef, Econocom and MDxHealth.

It is already quite busy abroad. Monday starts with a solid Philips in the Netherlands with a strong beating. Worldline, Danone, Remy Cointreau, Halliburton, Johnson & Johnson, Manpowergroup, Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble, Netflix and United Airlines open the books Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it’s the turn of ASML, Nestlé, Roche, Deliveroo, Abbott Laboratories, IBM, PPG Industries and Tesla.

Thursday we focus on Unilever, Carrefour, SAP, Barclays, American Airlines, AT&T, Dow Inc., Nucor, Intel and Snap. On Fridays, American Express and Honeywell close the week.

