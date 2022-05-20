The Queen and Prince Charles are “terrified” by the Netflix series, like Harry and Megan Kardashian

The Queen and Prince Charles will be shocked as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “seem determined to destroy the monarchy”, according to an expert. A royal expert spoke to Her Majesty and Prince Charles felt uneasy.

The news comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan are producing a Kardashian-style reality documentary series for Netflix. Angela Levine said Sun The newspaper said: “I think the Royal Family would be shocked that if Harry’s memoir came out at a similar time – which seems to be what Netflix wants – it would be a double whammy on the Royal Family.

“I don’t know how they can achieve that without taking strong action, but I don’t think the Queen would want that.” “At the end of her years, she wants the royal family around her,” Ms Levine added.

Meghan, 37, joined wife Meghan at the Games in The Hague, Netherlands, last month, in their first public appearance together in Europe since retiring as a senior royal there. more than two years. The couple now live in the United States with their children.

Ms Levine said: ‘You can’t trust them, it’s very hard to know what they’re going to do. Harry has now left the royal family and I think he is determined to destroy it.

“If Netflix staff can travel to the UK, there are plenty of ways to hide the cameras. I feel like they can really steal the queen’s pleasure.

