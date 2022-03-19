The police publish “Around the world restored and enlarged”

Want to get a closer look at one of the most famous bands of all time as they embark on their first-ever world tour? It’s possible. The Police agreed to make a documentary in 1979 and 1980, which will be reissued in May 2022 on DVD+CD, Blu-Ray + CD and DVD + LP (blue vinyl). ‘The Police: Around the World Restored & Expanded’.

The group, made up of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland, is followed closely during their tours of Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, India, Egypt, Greece, France, South America and the United States. -United. All this at the time of their big break with hits like ‘Roxanne’ and ‘Message In A Bottle’.

On this tour, you’ll see them visit local sites, savor the culinary delights each country has to offer, and naturally, build a fanbase there. An amazing experience to see and hear, as their performances were also recorded during the tour. These unreleased recordings from their shows in Japan, Hong Kong and England can be heard on the CD and LP.

The enthusiasm and drive of the band members is particularly evident in this time capsule: “Like Napoleon, we wanted the world. In the disorderly and fervent atmosphere of London at that time, we had the idea of ​​traveling around the world and filming the whole adventure. As far as we know, no rock band, at least, had ever done that. We had about enough popularity to be booked around the world. Plans have been made,” says Andy Summers.

The Police: “Around The World Restored & Expanded” will be available on May 20.