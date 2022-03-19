Rare sand sculptures on a beach in the United States: “It looks like another planet”
The windswept sculptures, which look like chess pieces, are getting a lot of attention in the town of St. Joseph, Michigan. The largest specimens protrude about 40 centimeters above the ground.
“Looks like Photoshop”
Experts are also unclear as to the origin of the sculptures. “I’ve never seen this before,” a geologist told a local TV station. “It almost looks like Photoshop,” he replies when asked for a photo of the sculptures.
Area resident Terri Abbott was recently strolling along the shores of Lake Michigan when she discovered the rocky stretches of sand. “It felt like another planet,” says the American. “I spend a lot of time here, and I’ve never seen them.”
However, according to Jeff Rechner, supervisor of the park to which the beach belongs, they are more frequent. He’s seen them multiple times since 2015. According to Rechner, there’s even a name for them: hoodoos. Similar forms can also be found in other nature reserves.
“Left Pieces”
Alan Arbogast, chief of geography at the University of Michigan, has a theory for how the images came to be. According to him, parts of the beach were frozen over, after which strong winds blew the sand in between.
“These things are not built,” he says. “These are pieces that have been left behind.” Arbogast suspects they can also be found in areas such as northern Europe or the northwest coast of the United States.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”