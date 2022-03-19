Rare sand sculptures on a beach in the United States: “It looks like another planet”

The windswept sculptures, which look like chess pieces, are getting a lot of attention in the town of St. Joseph, Michigan. The largest specimens protrude about 40 centimeters above the ground.

“Looks like Photoshop”

Experts are also unclear as to the origin of the sculptures. “I’ve never seen this before,” a geologist told a local TV station. “It almost looks like Photoshop,” he replies when asked for a photo of the sculptures.

Area resident Terri Abbott was recently strolling along the shores of Lake Michigan when she discovered the rocky stretches of sand. “It felt like another planet,” says the American. “I spend a lot of time here, and I’ve never seen them.”