‘Eternals’ is ready in US theaters and it’s a big disappointment



Marvel Studios Movie Eternals is now ready in theaters across the United States. The adventure film ended up grossing $164.9 million domestically, making it the franchise’s second highest-grossing film domestically, after The Incredible Hulk†

Eternals is the only Marvel Studios movie to be called “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes. Although the pandemic was also a factor in the disappointing box office, it’s striking that the film did reasonably well outside of the United States.

Eternals-performance

Hits the global box office Eternals so far on a profit of $402 million. Not huge, but for a Marvel movie about a new team, a pretty good performance.

At the same time, the question is whether there will be a direct sequel. The reception and box office performance probably makes Disney think of a second movie. Maybe they choose to give the characters a bigger role in other movies?

In any case, it is expected that Dane Whitman can be seen in the bladeto restart. For characters like Thena, Druig, Makkari, and Eros, that’s a harder question to answer, as they’re looking for the missing Eternals Sersi, Phastos, and Kingo, and that story was more obviously set up for a sequel.

Eternals you can already stream on Disney+.