The films of Jandino Asporaat and Linda de Mol have a chance of winning the golden calf | Movies & Series

Bon Bini Holland 3 with Jandino Asporaat and tragicomedy Everything on the table with Linda de Mol are the main contenders for the Public’s Golden Calf this year. Both films are up for the coveted Audience Award at the Dutch Film Festival.

It’s no surprise that the films were nominated. The three most visited Dutch titles of the year take part in the election. The public can now decide who will be the winner. The two motion pictures attracted around 400,000 visitors. The third candidate is Costa!remake, but this one did much less well in the cinema.

For Bon Bini Hollandactor Asporaat, it would be the fourth time he has won the audience award. The comedian has already won the statue for Bon Bini Holland 1 and 2 and the spin-off Judeska in the house. De Mol has never won the award before. In the past, the “calf of the public” was awarded by visitors to the Dutch Film Festival. But for some years, every Dutchman can vote.

Asporaat returns in the third part of the Bon BinicThe series returns as the charming con artist Robertico. He is mistaken for the boss of the FC Kip snack chain and goes to the United States, where a big entrepreneur wants to buy the company. Tygo Gernandt, Wart Kamps, Najib Amhali and Tineke Schouten star in the film.

Everything on the table, starring De Mol, tells the story of a group of close friends having dinner. Friends challenge each other to put their smartphones on the table all evening and share every conversation and text with the rest of the group. In this way, they hope to prove that they have no secrets from each other. However, it soon becomes apparent that they know each other less well than they thought.

The Golden Calves will be awarded on Friday 30 September. The nominees in the other categories will be announced on September 24.

