Kit Harington Gives His Thoughts on ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’

Kit Harington is one of the first protagonists of game of thrones gave his opinion on the spin-off Dragon House. This actor, better known as Jon Snow in Obtainedpraised the new HBO series.

In Dragon House we are now ready for episode 4. It can be seen with us via Streamz from Sunday night to Monday. The first episode of the series set a US record on HBO with 10 million viewers. The long-awaited release was seen so massively that some users even temporarily crashed their HBO Max streaming service. Dragon House was immediately renewed for a second season.

Kit Harington

One such fan is Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow for eight seasons. game of thrones. He said that himself The Hollywood Reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the actor was present to present his new film Baby Ruby to propose.

“I am Dragon House and really enjoy it,” Harington said. The actor knows one of the showrunners of the HBO series with Miguel Sapochnik. As a director, Sapochnik was responsible for several episodes of game of thrones. “My friend Miguel is one of the showrunners and I think they did a fantastic job.”

“It’s weird to start a whole new series in a familiar world (Westeros, red.) and always do your own thing. I think they’ve done it very well,” concluded Kit Harington.

Your own spin-off?

It’s not entirely illogical that Harington continues to follow the world of Westeros. HBO is also rumored to be working on a spin-off around his character Jon Snow. He would follow the bastard, real name Aegon Targaryen and entitled to the throne, in his decision to retire to the Windlings.

This news of a possible spin-off around Jon Snow has not yet been officially confirmed by HBO. George RR Martin, author of the books on which all the stories of the world of Westeros are based, has confirmed that the series is in the works under the working title SNOW.