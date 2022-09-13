These are the Emmy winners in major categories – Current Cinema

Last night in Los Angeles, the Emmy Awards were presented for the 74th time, the most important television awards in the United States. Here is the list of winners in the main categories.

HBO triumphed: its series “Succession” won the Best Drama Series category and “The White Lotus” won the Emmy for best miniseries. AppleTV+ also shared the awards and saw “Ted Lasso” receive the award for Best Comedy Series. – Best Drama Series “Succession” – Best Comedy Series “Ted Lasso” – Best Actor in a Drama Series Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Best Actress in a Drama Series Zendaya, “Euphoria” – Best Actor in a Comedy Series Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ – Best Actress in a Comedy Series Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’ – Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Matthew Macfadyen, ‘Succession’ – Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Julia Garner , ‘Ozark’ – Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Brett Goldstein, ‘Ted Lasso’ – Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Sheryl Lee Ralph, “‘Abbott Elementary’ – Best Miniseries ‘The White Lotus’ – Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie Michael Keaton, ‘Dopesick’ – Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie Amanda Seyfried, ‘The Dropout’ (Belga/Belga)

