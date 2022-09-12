Mo S01E01-02: A Witty Palestinian in Houston

Comedian Mohammed Amer already had a regular role in Rummythe Hulu series in which comedian Ramy Youssef plays a son of Egyptian parents who tries to earn a living in New Jersey. month (Amer plays the main character) is kind of the same thing in a positive sense. Amer plays a Palestinian man who spends his days in a workshop fixing cell phones until he is fired. Mo cannot get a work permit; his asylum application is still in progress, already 22 years old. So the clever prankster decides to sell fake stuff from the back of his car – that’s how he sells a pair of shoes and a bag to an unsuspecting passerby.

Bitter reflected in month on its origin. In the 1990s, he fled with his family from Kuwait – where his father, a Palestinian, worked – to the United States. There, the Houston Amers built a new life. The Texas metropolis is also the scene of this new comedy series clearly inspired by Louis (2010-), by Louis CK month like this title, is an almost social-realistic sequence of witty words slices of life, but from the perspective of a Palestinian. So we see how Mo always carries a bottle of olive oil with him for dipping bread, and he argues with his Mexican-American girlfriend over whether she’ll be a Muslim again: will she wear a hijab? No. Stop the pork? Maybe?

Would you like to receive our newsletter ? The latest series and movies in your inbox every Friday! Register here at.

When Mo asks her if she would at least pay attention to her cleavage, he gets a slap in the face. He laughs a lot (Amer’s laugh sometimes reminds him of Seth Rogen’s). Much like humus talk, Americans aren’t quite sure what it should taste like. But Mo is also unmistakably American; his close friend is a black American with whom he talks about pop culture. It’s amazing how Amer, who wrote the series with Youssef, always manages to find this balance between the origin and the future. Refreshing you would be month easy to describe.