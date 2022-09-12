Netflix Daily: Omar Sy (Lupin) with a new series and Love is Blind wedding – Netflix France

Omar Sy is in charge of the third season of Lupin, in the meantime he will also make a new series on Netflix: Yasuke. Mark Cuevas of Love is Blind is also married.

Omar Sy appears as a samurai in a new series



Omar Sy is in charge of the third season of Lupin, in the meantime he will also make a new series on Netflix. This is a live-action version of Yasuke. The main role of the African samurai is reserved for Sy. Yasuke is the true story of an African slave who was brought to Japan to be the first non-Japanese samurai to fight. The story will consist of five episodes, the shooting of this one has not started yet.

Love is Blind’s Mark Cuevas is married



We have known Mark Cuevas since the first season of Love is Blind. There he was going to marry Jessica Batten, but she left him at the altar. Cuevas has now overcome this dramatic event and found love again. He has been in a relationship with Aubrey Raines for two years and the two are now married.

Who is the mole? has a release date on Netflix

Who is the mole? will be available weekly on Netflix starting in October. The streamer has already added all five seasons in the US which aired on ABC in early 2000. Now Netflix has started a reboot as a new season has been taped.

Uncharted with Tom Holland hits Netflix in October

The Uncharted movie has a release date on Netflix. Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the lead roles, it’s one of the best films of 2022. From October it will be on the streaming service thanks to a direct deal with Sony.

