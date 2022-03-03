The ‘Breaking Bad’ actor was broke before he started this series

Bob Odenkirk seems to have gone through a pretty tough time before becoming a star actor.

Odenkirk has also been seen in You better call Saul, of which we can still see the sixth and unfortunately last season this year. The first part will debut on AMC and Netflix in April.

totally broken

Before signing on for the role of the sketchy lawyer, Odenkirk was a comedy icon in the United States and worked on, among other things, Saturday Night Live† He hoped, among other things, to get a major role in Officebut saw the role of Michael Scott pass.

It wasn’t until 2009 that he really broke through, which happened when he signed on for the role of Saul Goodman. He still plays that corrupt lawyer.

And that was good, as the actor revealed on The Howard Stern show that he was bankrupt before he was offered the now-iconic role. He found himself, as he says himself, in a “financial hole” where he had to climb to make ends meet.

You better call Saul See you soon on Netflix.