Vivian, dancer of SYTYCD, is paralyzed from the chest with cancer: “I don’t know if I will be able to walk again”

After telling Vivian she had lymphoma, she also learned that it had spread to her kidneys, chest, neck, and spinal cord. As a result, his nerves were damaged. Since then, she has been paralyzed from the chest down. In 2021, she undergoes multiple treatments and works on her paralysis in a rehabilitation center. She was told she could never walk again, let alone dance.

Not in the Netherlands, but in the United States there are specialized rehabilitation centers in the state of Vivian. Several people have already been successfully treated there. Something Vivian is also hoping for. For this reason there is crowdfunding launched, where people can donate to help Vivian, she says on her Instagram account. “It’s not certain that I’ll ever recover, but with your help, I can give it my all to go through life again, or maybe even dance,” Vivian said in the video.

She gets a lot of nice reactions about it from various celebrities. Bettina Holwerda and Demi de Boer send several hearts. And Juvat Westendorp responds with: “You have this Viv” and so on. To date, 102,000 euros have already been collected. The ultimate goal is 150,000 euros.

