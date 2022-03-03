OnePlus announces details on new software shell and foldable phones

OnePlus’ new Android shell should look a lot like Android, the “naked” version of Google’s operating system. According to OnePlus, a cleaner Android experience should be offered with the new operating system (OS). Moreover, new features are also coming to the system.

Google and OnePlus team up

Last Monday, along with other international media, we had a roundtable with Pete Lau. In this conversation, the CEO of OnePlus talked about, among other things, the future of OxygenOS, OnePlus in general and the launch of the new flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro. You can read more about it in the article below.

Along with this news, OnePlus also announced that the company’s new skin will be developed in collaboration with OnePlus and Google fans. According to the Chinese company, this should ensure that many features of OxygenOS and stock Android will be merged into the new shell.

OxygenOS with a touch of Material You

During the round table, there was also Central Android present and they asked Gary Chen, Head of OnePlus Software, what OnePlus’ new shell will look like. Chen said OnePlus and Google will work together on the privacy and security features of the new software. Design is also covered and Material You elements can be included in it. We rarely see these elements in OxygenOS 12. All of this is expected to come in Oxygen OS 13, which is based on Android 13. We can expect this release in fall 2022.

Foldable smartphone from OnePlus?

In addition to the new cover from OnePlus, something special was discussed. For example, Chen announced that the company is also working with Google on florets of the company, including foldables. For example, the two companies are reportedly looking at the foldable features of Android 13 together. So it could be that OnePlus, in addition to software for foldables, is actually working on making a foldable phone itself. And of course, they already have this knowledge in-house. OPPO, which includes OnePlus, arrived at the end of last year with the OPPO Find N. Androidworld will in any case keep a close eye on all developments.

What do you think of the idea of ​​OnePlus and Google collaborating (more)? Let us know in the comments below this article.