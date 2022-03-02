These three streaming services really need to come to the Netherlands

With the arrival of HBO Max, we won’t have much to complain about in the Netherlands when it comes to streaming services, but even with such an offer, there are still a few services we miss in the Netherlands. It concerns three American services: the Paramount Plus film parade, the “old road” Hulu and the highly commented Peacock. That’s why we can also use it in the Netherlands.

Paramount More The Paramount movie studio is known for many great movie franchises and that’s why we would love to see this streaming service in the Netherlands. Paramount Plus looks pretty new, but it’s actually kind of a reboot of CBS All Access. You will see films such as A Quiet Place, Infinite, The SpongeBob Movie, Inerstellar, Jack Reacher and Star Trek. The reason for wanting it in the Netherlands, however, isn’t just in the movies. Paramount’s parent company is Viacom, known for Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and Spike, among others. Channels for which we currently do not have a streaming service in the Netherlands and why highly sought-after content can be seen. In terms of series, Paramount Plus offers RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race, The Good Fight, The Harper House and iCarly, among others. Unfortunately, Paramount Plus is only available in the United States at this time.

peacock One streaming service you’ve heard a lot about lately is Peacock. For example, she was able to reveal this week that she bought the Twisted Metal series with Anthony Mackie. Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service and although it’s only available in America at the moment, it’s reportedly planning to come to Europe. Would he wait for HBO Max to launch first to see how it lands? Peacock has a very large arsenal of fantasy series, such as Parks and Recreation, The A-Team, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Profit, Roseanne and Two and a Half Men. On the film side, you can count on the films Bourne, American Pie, Liar Liar, Love Happens and Meet the Fockers, among others. Significant investment is also underway to manufacture Peacock Originals.

hulu Hulu is a streaming service known for, among others, The Handmaid’s Tale and Little Fires Everywhere, but films such as Shrek and Pitch Perfect are also at home on this service. Hulu is one of the oldest streaming services, having started in 2007, around the same time as Netflix. Part of the reason it got so big is because of the great series it had, such as The Simpsons, Heroes, and Prison Break. For example, it has attracted subscribers and now they stay long enough because the offer keeps growing. Of the other documentaries, there’s really something Hulu is good at and of course Gordon Ramsay shows like Hell’s Kitchen.

But maybe we don’t want them either There is also a reason for not wanting all these services to come to the Netherlands. It’s the content. As you can see from the series and movies we mentioned above, they seem familiar. Indeed, many series are also on Netflix or another streaming service that we already have in the Netherlands. If a streaming service comes to the Netherlands, it often means that content will disappear from Netflix. Think, for example, of Friends on Netflix, which disappeared as soon as HBO Max was released. Netflix also lost quite a bit of content when Disney+ arrived. So it’s not necessarily all positive if new streaming services come to the Netherlands, although it’s nice to have the offer that belongs to the service all together.