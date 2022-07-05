The ALF series is visible on HBO Max from July 10

The series ALF, which originally aired on television from 1986 to 1990, will air on HBO Max starting July 10. The series revolves around Alf, an alien who fled his home planet Melmak. He finds himself on Earth in the garage of the Tanner family, a middle-class family.

ALF on HBO Max

For centuries, man has scanned the skies for signs of extraterrestrial life. Well, we have one here! ALF – Alien Life Form – crashes into a garage with his spaceship and is cared for by a happy but unusual family. Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson and Benji Gregory play the provincial Tanner family, who try to hide the special alien who looks suspiciously like them, but with more hair… This 229-year-old inhabitant of the planet Melmac still shares fact a point under water, sleeps in a basket next to the washing machine and chases after the drooling house cat (after all, nothing beats a huge helping of cat with fries!). The whole family loves the funniest guest house in the whole world, if not the universe.

The main roles are played by Michu Meszaros, Paul Fusco, Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson, Benji Gregory.

ALF is an American sitcom that ran from 1986 to 1990 and was created by puppeteer Paul Fusco. The series consists of 102 episodes and ended with an unresolved cliffhanger. A TV movie later Project: ALF, served as the series finale for the franchise. The series was a huge hit in the United States, and then an even bigger hit in many European countries, like Poland and Germany.

ALF will be available on HBO Max from July 10, 2022.

