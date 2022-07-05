The American independent music company Secretly Group is launching its own division in the Benelux. Physical distribution will continue via distributor Konkurrent. Yolanda Ulger leads the Benelux operations as label manager.

Secretly Group is one of the largest independent music publishers in the United States. Besides labels such as Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory Records and Secretly Canadian, the publisher also owns the publishing arm Secretly Publishing and the distribution network Secretly Distribution.

Its headquarters are in Bloomington, Indiana, but there are also offices in Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles and Chicago. In addition, the Secretly group is active in Paris, Berlin and now also in Amsterdam.

The list includes artists such as Grammy winner Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, Mitski, Sharon van Etten, Khruangbin, Whitney and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

An office will be opened in Amsterdam at the end of this year, where a delegation from Secretly international will be present, including Ali Murphy (Head of Marketing EU & UK) and Chloé van Bergen (Vice President Operations EU & UK).