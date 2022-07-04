Netflix is ​​really not doing well right now, not even in terms of satisfaction.

A new survey from Whip Media reveals that Netflix ranks worst in terms of “perceived value”, compared to eight other streaming services in the United States.

Netflix is ​​not very good at all

Of all the platforms people were allowed to choose from in the Whip Media survey, HBO Max got the highest score. This while it is one of the most expensive streaming services out there.

The Warner Discovery platform was followed by Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video, Discovery+, Peacock, Apple TV+ then Netflix.

Remarkably enough, for Netflix, the search was also “friendly” at the same time. When asked “if you could only keep one, which one would you choose?” Netflix emerged as a convincing winner.

For this question, 41% of respondents chose Netflix. Hulu followed with 21% and HBO Max rounded out the top three with 13% of respondents.