The 10 most popular skyscrapers in the world on Instagram

When the first skyscrapers were built in Chicago and New York in the 1800s, no one could have imagined how the skylines of cities around the world would change forever. Their success has been such that many of these “towers” have become a major attraction, especially if there is an observation deck. And it shows on Instagram.

Last week, even Skyscraper Day was celebrated. Saudi Arabia is working on an almost absurd building plan which will eclipse even the pyramids of Egypt. Etc. museum, the global activity booking platform, has established a ranking of the most Instagrammed skyscrapers in the world. The focus was on the hundred tallest skyscrapers on our globe. The number of Instagram mentions was summed and the two most popular hashtags for each building were analyzed. The result? A list of ten architectural icons that will delight lovers of heights.

Skyscrapers popular with Instagram photographers

1. Burj Khalifa (Dubai)

With over 6 million Instagram mentions, the Burj Khalifa is the absolute “winner”. Moreover, at 828 meters, it still holds the record for the tallest building in the world. After a multimedia presentation on curious construction details, visitors can ride the high-speed elevators to At the Top on the 124th and 125th floors or to At the Top Sky on the 148th floor. There, you can marvel, 555 meters above sea level, at the breathtaking view of the desert and the Persian Gulf. To complete the visit, nothing beats a tea or a cocktail at the Lounge, on floors 152, 153 and 154.

2. Empire State Building (New York)

Over 4,200,000 posts: This symbol of the Big Apple was the first 100-story building in the United States. Between 1931 and 1972, it was also the tallest skyscraper in the world. Built in a record 410 days, the Empire State Building attracts more than 4 million visitors each year. Today it is open 365 days a year and the 360° view of the city from the two vantage points on the 86th and 102nd floors are impressive day and night.

3.Taipei 101 (Taiwan)

Over 816,000 posts. This building in the Taiwanese capital is reminiscent of a bamboo stalk of blue glass; a symbol of eternal power in Eastern culture. This innovative building has the world’s largest anti-seismic and anti-wind system consisting of a 660-ton steel ball. Taipei 101 is famous not only for its elegant design and advanced technology, but also for its observation decks. They are located indoors and outdoors, on the 88th, 89th and 91st floors. For an unforgettable experience, there is a restaurant serving Taiwanese cuisine on the 86th floor, the perfect place to admire the night view.

4. One World Trade Center (New York)

Also known as Freedom Tower, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, with 797,000 posts. It is part of the World Trade Center, the new complex built after the tragic attacks of September 11. Its height of 547 meters (1,776 feet) is a nod to the year the United States Declaration of Independence was signed. Visitors can take the Skypod elevators to the observation deck between the 100th and 102nd floors in just 47 seconds. Once there, not only are there great views, but there are also interactive exhibits that delve deeper into the history of the building and New York.

5. Willis Tower (Chicago)

Over 561,000 posts. The Willis Tower in the heart of Chicago was the tallest building in the world for 25 years after its completion in 1973. The huge social media following is largely due to the Skydeck on the 103rd floor, which attracts more than 1 .7 million visitors per year. As if that were not enough, The Ledge opened in 2009, a glass balcony that offers a unique view of the Windy City from more than 400 meters above the ground. On a clear day, it is possible to see up to four different states: Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.c

Second half of the top 10 most popular skyscrapers

6. Petronas Towers (Kuala Lumpur)

More than 221,000 posts have these famous twin towers, one of the most recognizable symbols of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The architect, César Pelli, has combined the traditional motifs of Islamic art with the most innovative technology. The two towers are 170 meters high and are connected by the 58.4 meter long Skybridge. The crown jewel is undoubtedly the viewpoint on the 86th floor, from where you can admire the cityscape from 370 meters above the ground. Here you can also learn about the history of the towers through the digital screens and exhibits.

7. Lotte World Tower (Seoul)

Over 110,000 posts. Located in the South Korean capital, this LEED gold-certified skyscraper is one of the most environmentally friendly buildings. The modern aesthetic is inspired by Korean porcelain and calligraphy. Inside, it houses residences, offices, a seven-star hotel, an aquarium and much more. One of Lotte World Tower’s most popular attractions is Seoul Sky, which at 478 meters is the tallest glass-floored observation deck in the world (so far).

8. Shanghai Tower (Shanghai)

At 632 meters high, this building in the Pudong district is the tallest in China and has 104,000 workstations. The gradually rotating glass facade is a hit on Instagram. Another highlight is undoubtedly the Top of Shanghai Observatory, the spectacular viewpoint on the 118th floor, with a 360° view. Plus, it’s an experience in itself to ride one of the fastest elevators in the world to this highest point.

9. 30 Hudson Yards (New York)

The popularity of this building at number 30 Hudson Yards, west of Midtown Manhattan, is largely due to The Edge, the incredible viewpoint that opened in March 2020. It is the highest terrace in the Western Hemisphere, containing more than 74,000 messages and suspended 335 meters above sea level. From here, visitors can admire some of the Big Apple’s most iconic attractions, including Central Park and the Statue of Liberty. The bravest will love to see the city at their feet as they cross the glazed part of the observation deck.

10. A Vanderbilt (New York)

Although it only opened its doors two years ago, One Vanderbilt already has a well-deserved spot in the top 10 and 59,000 posts. At 427 meters high, it is one of the newest skyscrapers on the New York skyline. The views from the 91st to 93rd floors have become one of the city’s most popular attractions. In addition to the breathtaking view, the combination of art and technology explains its success. Those who are not afraid of heights can live a unique experience in one of the two transparent glass cubes, 325 meters above Madison Avenue, and live an immersive adventure imagined by Kenzo Digital.

Take advantage of this if you are traveling and want to experience something special – up high.