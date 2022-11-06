Basketball player Kyrie Irving temporarily suspended by his team for promoting an anti-Semitic film

In the United States, the Brooklyn Nets have decided to suspend their star player Kyrie Irving from at least five NBA games after he promoted an anti-Semitic video on his social media a week ago.

After a commotion broke out over Irving’s statements, he refused to apologize, according to his club. In a press release, the NBA club said it was “dismayed” by the reaction of the star player. The Nets are “deeply disturbing that Irving did not reject anti-Semitism when he had the opportunity.” Because it goes against the values ​​of the club and according to the Nets “can harm the team”, it was decided to suspend Irving.

Following the suspension, Irving posted on his Instagram page “Apologies to all Jewish families and communities hurt and affected by my message.” “I’m sorry for hurting you,” he wrote.

The decision comes a day after Irving and the Brooklyn Nets each donated $500,000 to organizations fighting hate and intolerance in response to the basketball player’s tweet. “I am aware of the negative impact of my message on the Jewish community and take responsibility,” Irving said earlier this week.