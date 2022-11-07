Say goodbye to Netflix: these are the 6 best streaming services in 2022

Netflix will be more expensive this year, and will also advertise! Time to move on: these are the best streaming services in 2022.

Best streaming services in 2022

Earlier this year it became clear what to plan from Netflix at the end of this year: a new subscription with advertisements, and an additional €2.39 per viewer who watches with your account outside your home. The first stage of this plan has already been implemented in the United States, with a basic subscription at €4.99 per month. And the second step is already done tested.

For many people, this is a reason to cancel Netflix subscription. Because paying even more for the streaming service that is already the most expensive…why would you do that? And who wants to stream with ads? We’ve listed the best streaming services in 2022, so you’ll have plenty to watch even without Netflix.

1.Disney+

Although the name Disney+ suggests that you can only watch good cartoons with this streaming service, that’s certainly not the case. Disney is a giant: they own 20th Century Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. You can therefore watch all the films of these studios via Disney+.

Disney+

€8.99 per month or €89.90 per year (4K, four devices at once)

2.HBO Max

HBO excels in its own series: they are known for their high quality. Think Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, The Sopranos, Westworld, The Wire and many more. You can stream them on HBO Max, along with the latest films from Warner Bros. and DC, and Cartoon Network series.

HBO Max

$5.99 per month or $46.99 per year (720p, one device at a time)

€7.99 per month or €59.99 per year (4K, three devices at once)

3. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is by far the cheapest streaming service in the Netherlands. Still, you get plenty of content for that amount, including all of the James Bond films, the hit series The Boys, and The Grand Tour with the original Top Gear trio. Also nice: you get Amazon Prime with it, along with free shipping and discounts for your Amazon orders.

Amazon Prime Video

€2.99 per month (4K, three devices at once)

4.AppleTV+

Ask your friends or family, “Which one of you here has Apple TV+?” You probably hear crickets. Still, Apple’s streaming service has plenty of series and movies to check out, such as For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Oscar-winning CODA.

AppleTV+

$6.99 per month (4K, five devices at once)

5.SkyShowtime

SkyShowtime is the newest addition to streaming services in the Netherlands. The offer is still quite limited, but don’t let that spoil the fun. The service is home to franchises like Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and the Jurassic Park and World films, as well as classics like Jaws and The Godfather. And if you take out a subscription before December 7, 2022, you will benefit from a 50% discount each month until you cancel.

SkyShowtime

$6.99 per month (1080p, three devices at once)

€3.49 per month (1080p, three devices at once, closed before December 7, 2022)

6. Country of the video

Videoland is the main local streaming service. The focus here is on films and series in Dutch and content from the owner RTL, such as Expedition Robinson, Een Jaar van je Leven and Good Times Bad Times. But there are also plenty of Videoland Originals: from special forces and Love Island VIPS to the popular Mocro Mafia. Do you prefer a Hollywood production? Then try one of the 697 films and 281 series from abroad.

Video Country

€4.99 (SD or HD, one device at a time, advertising included, no grab-and-go downloads)

€8.99 (SD or HD, two devices at once, ad-free, downloads to go)

€10.99 (SD or HD, four devices simultaneously, no ads, downloads to go)