Texas hearing on ending abortion ban

A Texas court will hold a hearing tomorrow – Tuesday – on the US state’s abortion ban. The United States Supreme Court upheld the landmark decision in Roe vs. Wade rejected in June.

The decision guaranteed women’s right to abortion. To reject it means that women no longer have the constitutional right to have an abortion. The change came as a shock to many. “What a setback”, was the most frequently heard opinion.

Blocking the right to abortion

Judge Christine Weems of Harris County, Texas, overturned the federal ban on abortion rights four days after the Supreme Court ruling. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed the judge’s decision. It is also exploring ways to fine state businesses for helping an employee have an out-of-state abortion. If it’s up to the Republican, companies will be fined at least $100,000 per case, he said. at FoxNews.

Abortion rights date back to 1973

The Roe vs. Wade case that was dropped is almost 50 years old. Jan Roe was a single woman from Dallas, district attorney for Henry Wade in her state. This 1973 case gave women across the United States the right to abortion. The fact that the Supreme Court has now overturned this decision means that women no longer have the constitutional right to have an abortion. Abortion is likely to become illegal in half of US states after this ruling.

In the conservative-dominated Supreme Court, five of nine justices voted to scrap the national abortion law. The court considered the case in response to strict abortion law in the southern state of Mississippi.

Sadness among Democrats

The three Democratic-appointed justices of the United States Supreme Court said in a joint statement that they disagreed with the decision. “Regardless of the exact scope of future laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the restriction of women’s rights and their status as free and equal citizens,” they wrote. “With sadness, for this court, but even more so for the millions of American women who today have lost basic constitutional protection. We disagree.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was a “cruel statement” that is “outrageous and heartbreaking”. “But make no mistake: the rights of women and of all Americans are on the agenda in November.” Then the Americans return to the polls for the elections of the House of Representatives and part of the Senate. Former President Barack Obama said, “Today the Supreme Court not only overturned precedent nearly 50 years old. But it has also relegated the most intense and personal decision that can be made to the whims of politicians and ideologues – it is an attack on the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.

Republicans: “Life has won”

Republicans, meanwhile, welcomed the decision. “Today, life has won. By rejecting Roe vs. Wade, the United States Supreme Court gave the American people a fresh start. Now that we’ve been given this second chance at life, we must not rest or give in until the sanctity of life in every state across the country is restored to the heart of American law,” said the Former Vice President Mike Pence Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement, “This is a historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society. The decision is brave and correct.

To be continued in Texas tomorrow.

