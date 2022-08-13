COTA boss sees Formula 1 becoming increasingly popular in the US

Formula 1 has become increasingly popular in recent years. In fact, the popularity of motorsport’s premier class grew so much that it set foot in the United States. The big country was an almost inaccessible place for years, but now everything is different.

The growing popularity is partly due to the Netflix series Drive to Survive. The sport itself is so popular in the United States that there are three American Grands Prix on the calendar next season. Racing on the now established Circuit of the Americas will be joined by Miami and Las Vegas. The Miami Grand Prix was the first on the calendar this year and Las Vegas will return next year.

At COTA, we notice that the demand for tickets is very high. COTA President Bobby Epstein even reports that a new grandstand is being built. He speaks to Motorsport.com about the growing interest in the USA: “If everything isn’t sold right now, then it’s almost sold out. It was actually already within two days of the start of the spring sales. It’s really amazing. The demand in the US is weird right now. She easily fills three races and maybe more.