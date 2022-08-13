Season 6 of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ airs next week
A new episode of the sixth season will appear on Netflix every week…
*** Please note that this post may contain spoilers ***
The first season of Chesapeake ribs appeared in 2016. In the meantime, we are ready for the sixth and final part of the series. It was previously announced that there will definitely be no more seventh season.
For the series’ sixth season, it won’t be fully added to Netflix’s offering all at once. Instead, it was decided to add a new episode every week. The first episode of the sixth season will air on Monday, August 15.
suspense
Of course, the fifth season ended with a major cliffhanger. In any case, the sixth season will have to answer a lot of pressing questions.
For the sixth season of Chesapeake ribs it consists of 10 episodes. New episodes will air weekly on Netflix on Mondays after airing the previous Sunday in the United States.
