Here’s The Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Streaming Schedule On Netflix – Netflix UK

The end of an era is approaching. Chesapeake Shores is about to close! The popular drama series is having its swansong after six seasons, but luckily we still have one before we go that far. When will the new episodes be released on Netflix? Soon yes, but we want dates! Here is the Chesapeake Shores Season 6 streaming schedule on Netflix.

Chesapeake ribs

The romantic drama series Chesapeake Shores revolves around the life of Abby O’Brien-Winters. She has not been to her native village for a long time, but now decides to return. His return to the village that his father once founded also means reuniting with old acquaintances. For example, she meets her former great love Trace Riley in Chesapeake Shores. Despite her past, will she be able to feel at home again in her native village?

One day later than in America

It’s not as straightforward as we describe in the introduction to this article, as Chesapeake Shores isn’t actually owned by Netflix. In any case, this is not a Netflix Original, but purchased content! Chesapeake Shores airs in the US on the Hallmark Channel, but that affects us little. At least in the Netherlands every episode of Chesapeake Shores comes out just a day later than in North America. And it premieres on August 16 (with us in the US on August 15).

The very last season

Chesapeake Shore Season 6 is, as previously stated, the very last season of the popular drama series. All ends must be tied together!

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Netflix Release Schedule

Episode Title on Netflix 1 The best is yet to come August 16 2 Memories are made of this August 23 3 Night and day August 30 4 That’s all there is to it September 6 5 TO LIKE September 13 6 Straighten up and fly right September 20 seven It’s not for me to say September 27 8 nb nb 9 nb nb ten nb nb



