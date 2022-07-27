Tár Trailer Shows First Look at Cate Blanchett as Bandleader Lydia Tár

Focus Features has the first trailer released for tar, with Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett. The video offers a first look at Blanchett’s portrait of composer and bandleader Lydia Tár. The biographical drama is set to hit theaters on October 7.

tar takes place in the international world of classical music. Lydia Tár is a conductor widely regarded as one of the best in her field and the first ever female conductor of a major German orchestra.

tar trailer

The story of world-renowned musician Lydia Tár who is just days away from recording the symphony that will take her to the pinnacle of her already formidable career.

In addition to Cate Blanchett, there are roles for Mark Strong (The imitation game), Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a lady on fire), Nina Hos (country), Julien Glover (game of thrones), Allan Corduner (Yentl), Sophie Kauer and Sylvia Flote.

tar will be written and directed by Todd Field, who returns after a 15-year hiatus since the critical acclaim of Small children. It is produced by Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert. Production is currently underway in Berlin.

Acclaimed Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is also on board the project to compose the music for the film. She is best known for being the first composer to win an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her work on joker from 2019.

It is set to premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival before being released in the United States by Focus Features on October 7, 2022. tar to be seen in Dutch cinemas from Thursday 19 January 2023.

