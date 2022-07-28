Kevin Bacon hunts the blues on Instagram with his guitar and his goat



The new thriller arrives next week in the United States They they out, with Kevin Bacon, 64, a camp manager. When Kevin is free, he can be found on his land. Usually with a guitar in his hands or while listening to music. He regularly shares some of his private life on Instagram.

Kevin Bacon, for example, gave a good tip on his profile last Monday. In casual clothes, he posted a video in which he listens to music. He tells how he experiences this music. A successful actor also sometimes has bad days. And he’s honest about it.

the Blues

Kevin takes you with the songs in a relaxed way. Sometimes he wonders if he has understood the text correctly. Sometimes he wonders if he has certain qualities himself.

Kevin Bacon writes on his Instagram:

“Does the blues bother you on Monday? I don’t know about you, but the music always helps me. I just keep going through the songs until that boring feeling goes away. Today I play ‘ 1979’ by Smashing Pumpkins, ‘Twenty Flight Rock’ by Eddie Cochran and ’21 Things I Want in a Lover’ by Alanis. Hope you like it. Play these songs too. The rest of my picks can be found in my link.

The goat

He reported in an earlier post:

“It’s a beautiful song, Harry Styles. But I have some jewelry advice.”

The video explains his message. In it, you see Kevin Bacon making popcorn for a “goat song” – yeah, really.

He says curtly:

“You must be thinking: what is he doing now? This is a goat song, isn’t it? But it’s wok and roll time.

He then dons a chain of popcorn for himself. Then he plays a song on his guitar – with his goat. When he asks what his goat thinks of his chain, the goat has fun nibbling on the chain.

“I knew it,” Kevin said with satisfaction.

feeling of happiness

Kevin shares his private life even more on Instagram. Videos and photos give you a feeling of happiness and will probably chase away the blues. And that’s exactly what Kevin wants.

