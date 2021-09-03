Talpa by John de Mol concludes exclusive coordination agreement with Eureka in Oz

The madness of marble The creator who linked Talpa to Holst Molly Eureka Productions expands its presence in Australia.

Through the deal, John de Mol’s Talpa Concepts will give American and Australian Eureka exclusive rights to sell and manufacture all forms of Dutch society, including AvastarsRecruit hunting seasonRecruit quiz for youRecruit take the road Recruit Children buy a house. It also includes: The madness of marble which was launched at the beginning of the year on TF1 in France.

This is the latest agreement reached by Talpa, which is looking for partners to expand its brands around the world. He has already established similar partnerships with Dok1 Media in Belgium, Satisfaction Group in France and Seven.One Entertainment Group in Germany.

Launched by Chris Colvinor and Paul Franklin in 2016, Eureka now has 35 shows in Australia, the United States and Canada, including Holst Molly For ABC in the United States and Seven in Oz, meetings nearby for Netflix and frog For NBC Universal Peacock Streamer.

Colvinor, co-CEO of Eureka Productions, said, “John de Mol is a creative force and Eureka Productions is delighted to work with him and the Talpa team. We look forward to launching Talpa’s exciting and innovative range of formats in Australia.

De Mol added: “It was creative offerings like Holey Moley that immediately stood out to me. I look forward to working with the next generation manufacturer. We have a similar taste for creativity and distribution.

De Mol founded broadcast and radio company Talpa Network in 2017 before launching Talpa Entertainment Production, Talpa Concepts and Talpa Distribution. This follows his winning streak at ITV Studios, which took over his former company Talpa Media in 2015.

Recently, Talpa Network van De Mol agreed to merge with RTL Group in the Netherlands to create a consolidated Dutch media group.