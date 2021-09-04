Majority of employers want the right to require employees to have proof of Covid-19 vaccination

Research from the AWVN employers’ association shows that the majority of employers want to know if their employees have been vaccinated against Covid-19. About 70 percent of the 600 participants fear workplace safety as more and more employees return to work at the site.

In the Netherlands, it is not possible for employers to ask their employees for their vaccination status on the basis of the legislation in force. Recording employee medical data is in violation of the Privacy Protection Act (GDPR) and the right to physical sanctification. “These are fundamental rights which can seem very onerous,” professor of labor law Evert Verholb told De Volkskrant.

Employers who refuse to require their employees to prove vaccination cited privacy concerns as the main reason.

On the other hand, in some cases customers may be required to show proof of vaccination, for example through the CoronaCheck app.

One employer asked, “How can we protect our customers if they are not allowed to know anything about our employees? “

An AWVN survey found that around 93% of employers said they would take some action if unvaccinated workers showed up in the workplace.

At the moment, workers still need to be tested before meetings. “I hope that those who choose not to vaccinate suffer the consequences. Now the employees get it, ”The Compound Company’s business manager told de Volkskrant.

Some American companies, such as Google, Facebook and Netflix, have already made compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 for their employees a few weeks ago. “In the Netherlands, the position of the employee is considered to be firmly established,” explains Agnes Ackermann, professor at the Labor Organization. “It’s different in the United States.

In some jobs, such as when people work closely together, employers should be able to require a vaccination certificate, according to the AWVN. Some members of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) on Wednesday urged the cabinet to allow registration of the Covid-19 vaccine in the health sector.

AWVN called on the cabinet to provide clarification as soon as possible.